AccuWeather forecast: Strongest storm of the season today through tonight

Light rain moving into the North Bay this afternoon, with higher elevation snow, is initially stopped by a dry layer around 10,000 feet. As the afternoon unfolds, the rain saturates this layer and becomes steady while snow accumulates on our highest peaks across the North Bay. The light rain spreads south late this afternoon.


The moderate to heavy rain with torrential downpours arrives late this afternoon in the North Bay and spreads south this evening. The most powerful part of this storm begins in the North Bay at 4 p.m. and exits the South Bay at 4 a.m. Gusty, potentially damaging winds accompany this surge.

The heavy rain will be too warm to support snow outside of Lake County. Snow is most likely before the heavy rain and after the heavy rain. The heavy rain should melt any early snow outside Lake County. Outside of the North Bay Mountains, Mt. Hamilton has our best chance of measurable snow tonight.

Wednesday and Beyond:
Rain with waves of heavier showers continues Wednesday and into Thursday. Snow is most likely in Lake County. Lighter rain and showers fall almost every day from Friday through Monday.

  • WINTER STORM WARNING: Today 2 p.m. - 12 p.m. tomorrow

  • WIND ADVISORY: Today 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. tomorrow

  • HIGH WIND WARNING: Today 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. tomorrow

  • FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Today 4 p.m. - Wednesday 4 p.m.


    • Today's Temperatures
    Concord: 53/47
    Fremont: 53/47
    Oakland: 55/47
    Redwood City: 56/47
    San Francisco: 55/48
    San Jose: 56/47
    San Rafael: 54/46
    Santa Rosa: 52/44

    Coast:
    TODAY: Rain
    Highs: 51 - 54 Degrees
    TONIGHT: Heavy Rain, Then Scattered Showers
    Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

    North Bay:
    TODAY: Rain, Mountain Snow
    Highs: 50 - 54 Degrees
    TONIGHT: Heavy Rain, Then Scattered Showers
    Lows: 41 - 45 Degrees

    East Bay:
    TODAY: Afternoon Rain
    Highs: 53 - 56 Degrees
    TONIGHT: Heavy Rain, Then Scattered Showers
    Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

    Inland East Bay:
    TODAY: Afternoon Rain, Mountain Snow
    Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
    TONIGHT: Heavy Rain, Then Scattered Showers
    Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

    Peninsula:
    TODAY: Afternoon Rain
    Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
    TONIGHT: Heavy Rain, Then Scattered Showers
    Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees

    South Bay:
    TODAY: Afternoon Rain, Mountain Snow
    Highs: 53 - 56 Degrees
    TONIGHT: Heavy Rain, Then Scattered Showers
    Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees

