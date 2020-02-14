AccuWeather forecast: Strongest storm of the season today through tonight

VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
The moderate to heavy rain with torrential downpours arrives late this afternoon in the North Bay and spreads south this evening. The most powerful part of this storm begins in the North Bay at 4 p.m. and exits the South Bay at 4 a.m. Gusty, potentially damaging winds accompany this surge.
The heavy rain will be too warm to support snow outside of Lake County. Snow is most likely before the heavy rain and after the heavy rain. The heavy rain should melt any early snow outside Lake County. Outside of the North Bay Mountains, Mt. Hamilton has our best chance of measurable snow tonight.
Wednesday and Beyond:
Rain with waves of heavier showers continues Wednesday and into Thursday. Snow is most likely in Lake County. Lighter rain and showers fall almost every day from Friday through Monday.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 53/47
Fremont: 53/47
Oakland: 55/47
Redwood City: 56/47
San Francisco: 55/48
San Jose: 56/47
San Rafael: 54/46
Santa Rosa: 52/44
Coast:
TODAY: Rain
Highs: 51 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Heavy Rain, Then Scattered Showers
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Rain, Mountain Snow
Highs: 50 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Heavy Rain, Then Scattered Showers
Lows: 41 - 45 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Afternoon Rain
Highs: 53 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Heavy Rain, Then Scattered Showers
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Afternoon Rain, Mountain Snow
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Heavy Rain, Then Scattered Showers
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Afternoon Rain
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Heavy Rain, Then Scattered Showers
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Afternoon Rain, Mountain Snow
Highs: 53 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Heavy Rain, Then Scattered Showers
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
