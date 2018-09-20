WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Summer in September

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
We begin today clear and slightly milder. Look at these microclimate temperatures, upper 40s to upper 60s, during the morning commute.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Sunny everywhere today with highs soaring 5 to 10 degrees above average levels. The Coast contains our coolest neighborhoods today upper 60s with the warmest weather in our East Bay Valleys, lower to middle 90s.

RED FLAG WARNING: Today Until 5 p.m.
Gusty breezes and dry air continue to create critical fire conditions in our hills and mountains today.

Other than a few isolated areas of fog near the Coast and in the North Bay Valleys, tonight's sky features stars and cool to comfy conditions.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 93/58
Fremont: 83/58
Oakland: 80/55
Redwood City: 86/58
San Francisco: 76/54
San Jose: 88/58
San Rafael: 87/52
Santa Rosa: 90/51

Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees

Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 92 - 96 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 57 - 62 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 86 - 91 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Isolated Fog
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 54 - 59 Degrees

Friday:
The heat remains tomorrow.
A light sea breeze develops Saturday and Sunday which are our mildest days moving forward.

