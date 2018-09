AccuWeather Forecast: Summer in September

Today's Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Friday:

We begin today clear and slightly milder. Look at these microclimate temperatures, upper 40s to upper 60s, during the morning commute.Sunny everywhere today with highs soaring 5 to 10 degrees above average levels. The Coast contains our coolest neighborhoods today upper 60s with the warmest weather in our East Bay Valleys, lower to middle 90s. RED FLAG WARNING : Today Until 5 p.m.Gusty breezes and dry air continue to create critical fire conditions in our hills and mountains today.Other than a few isolated areas of fog near the Coast and in the North Bay Valleys, tonight's sky features stars and cool to comfy conditions.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 93/58Fremont: 83/58Oakland: 80/55Redwood City: 86/58San Francisco: 76/54San Jose: 88/58San Rafael: 87/52Santa Rosa: 90/51TODAY: SunnyHighs: 66 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy FogLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 79 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 54 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 92 - 96 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 57 - 62 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 86 - 91 DegreesTONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Isolated FogLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 78 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 84 - 89 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 54 - 59 DegreesThe heat remains tomorrow.A light sea breeze develops Saturday and Sunday which are our mildest days moving forward.