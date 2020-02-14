AccuWeather forecast: Summer solstice arrives with sunny, cool temperatures

The summer solstice arrives at 2:43 p.m. today with 14 hours & 47 minutes of daylight to enjoy.
Temperatures will be seasonably cool at the coast with a persistent sea breeze but warm inland.
Highs will range from the low to mid 60s to around 90.
The low cloud deck extends up & down the coast & will hug the coast through Father's Day & into next week, shielding the beaches from the heat. Meanwhile a ridge of high pressure will continue build bringing hotter inland temps Monday through Wednesday.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 88
Concord 87
San Francisco 65
Oakland 75
San Jose 86
Coast:
Tonight:Sunny & breezy
Highs: 63-65
Tonight: Cloud
Lows: 54-57
North Bay:
Today: Sunny skies
Highs: 82-88
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lows: 55-59
East Bay:
Today: Sunny skies
Highs: In the mid 70s
Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy
Lows: In the upper 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
Today: Sunny & warm
Highs: In the upper 80s to near 90
Tonight: Clear
Lows: in the upper 50s
Peninsula:
Today: Sunny & pleasant
Highs: 75-78
Tonight: Partly cloudy
Lows: In the upper 50s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny & warm
Highs: In the mid 80s
Tonight: Clear skies
Lows: 55-57
Father's Day: Sunny & slightly warmer. Highs: 62-92
