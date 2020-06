AccuWeather forecast: Summer solstice arrives with sunny, cool temperatures

Temperatures:

The summer solstice arrives at 2:43 p.m. today with 14 hours & 47 minutes of daylight to enjoy.Temperatures will be seasonably cool at the coast with a persistent sea breeze but warm inland.Highs will range from the low to mid 60s to around 90.The low cloud deck extends up & down the coast & will hug the coast through Father's Day & into next week, shielding the beaches from the heat. Meanwhile a ridge of high pressure will continue build bringing hotter inland temps Monday through Wednesday.Santa Rosa 88Concord 87San Francisco 65Oakland 75San Jose 86Tonight:Sunny & breezyHighs: 63-65Tonight: CloudLows: 54-57Today: Sunny skiesHighs: 82-88Tonight: Partly cloudyLows: 55-59Today: Sunny skiesHighs: In the mid 70sTonight: Becoming partly cloudyLows: In the upper 50s.Today: Sunny & warmHighs: In the upper 80s to near 90Tonight: ClearLows: in the upper 50sToday: Sunny & pleasantHighs: 75-78Tonight: Partly cloudyLows: In the upper 50sToday: Sunny & warmHighs: In the mid 80sTonight: Clear skiesLows: 55-57Father's Day: Sunny & slightly warmer. Highs: 62-92Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now