AccuWeather Forecast: Summer spread for Labor Day

Today's Temperatures

Coast

East Bay:

Inland:

North Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tuesday:

Clouds increasing as the marine layer continues to march east this morning. You can already experience microclimates thanks to temperatures ranging from the upper 40s in the North Bay to near 70 degrees in the South Bay.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Clouds return to the Coast by noon where they will linger most of the afternoon. Highs reach nearly normal levels, lower 60s at the Coast to lower 90s Inland.Clouds return to most neighborhoods tonight. Patchy mist hangs in the air across the Coast. Lows cool into the lower 50s to lower 60s. Spare the Air Alert is in effect for the Bay Area.Concord: 89/58Fremont: 79/58Oakland: 72/55Redwood City: 78/58San Francisco: 66/54San Jose: 85/60San Rafael: 79/55Santa Rosa: 85/52TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Foggy, MistyLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 68 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 55 - 59 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 88 - 92 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 56 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 80 - 85 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 70 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 55 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 76 - 87 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 56 - 61 DegreesAlmost an exact copy of today with a minor dip in temperatures for our Inland neighborhoods during the afternoon.