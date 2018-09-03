AccuWeather Forecast: Summer spread for Labor Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Clouds increasing as the marine layer continues to march east this morning. You can already experience microclimates thanks to temperatures ranging from the upper 40s in the North Bay to near 70 degrees in the South Bay.
Clouds return to the Coast by noon where they will linger most of the afternoon. Highs reach nearly normal levels, lower 60s at the Coast to lower 90s Inland.
Clouds return to most neighborhoods tonight. Patchy mist hangs in the air across the Coast. Lows cool into the lower 50s to lower 60s.
A Spare the Air Alert is in effect for the Bay Area.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 89/58
Fremont: 79/58
Oakland: 72/55
Redwood City: 78/58
San Francisco: 66/54
San Jose: 85/60
San Rafael: 79/55
Santa Rosa: 85/52
Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Foggy, Misty
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 59 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 88 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 60 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 80 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 70 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 55 - 58 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 76 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 61 Degrees
Tuesday:
Almost an exact copy of today with a minor dip in temperatures for our Inland neighborhoods during the afternoon.
