AccuWeather Forecast: Summer spread increases next two days

Today's Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Wednesday:

Milder conditions wait outside for all of us this morning. Watch out for dangerously low visibility created by widespread dense fog covering the Bay and North Bay Valleys through the morning commute.The fog returns to the Coast this morning and leaving hazy sunshine for our Bay and Inland communities this afternoon. The summer spread widens from middle 60s at the Coast to middle 90s Inland.Gusty breezes continue above 1000' today with extremely low humidity. This keeps our high fire danger in place today. RED FLAG WARNING : Through 5 p.m. Today SPARE THE AIR : Today & TomorrowLook for similar conditions tonight as to what you experience this morningDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 93/55Fremont: 84/55Oakland: 79/51Redwood City: 84/47San Francisco: 70/52San Jose: 88/56San Rafael: 84/50Santa Rosa: 90/49TODAY: Mostly CloudyHighs: 64 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy/FoggyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 76 - 84 Degrees (north to south)TONIGHT: Cloudy/FoggyLows: 51 - 56 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 91 - 95 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 53 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 84 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy/FoggyLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 74 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy/FoggyLows: 46 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 82 - 90 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 51 - 56 DegreesWarmest day of this week takes over our forecast tomorrow. The above average warmth eludes the Coast though. Our medium range models hint at a chance of rain Saturday and Monday. Way too early in the season and too many days away to say for sure. But we will keep an eye on it.