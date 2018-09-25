AccuWeather Forecast: Summer spread increases next two days

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Milder conditions wait outside for all of us this morning. Watch out for dangerously low visibility created by widespread dense fog covering the Bay and North Bay Valleys through the morning commute.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
The fog returns to the Coast this morning and leaving hazy sunshine for our Bay and Inland communities this afternoon. The summer spread widens from middle 60s at the Coast to middle 90s Inland.
Gusty breezes continue above 1000' today with extremely low humidity. This keeps our high fire danger in place today.
RED FLAG WARNING: Through 5 p.m. Today
SPARE THE AIR: Today & Tomorrow
Look for similar conditions tonight as to what you experience this morning
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 93/55
Fremont: 84/55
Oakland: 79/51
Redwood City: 84/47
San Francisco: 70/52
San Jose: 88/56
San Rafael: 84/50
Santa Rosa: 90/49
Coast
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy/Foggy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 76 - 84 Degrees (north to south)
TONIGHT: Cloudy/Foggy
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 91 - 95 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 53 - 59 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy/Foggy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 74 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy/Foggy
Lows: 46 - 52 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 82 - 90 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 51 - 56 Degrees
Wednesday:
Warmest day of this week takes over our forecast tomorrow. The above average warmth eludes the Coast though. Our medium range models hint at a chance of rain Saturday and Monday. Way too early in the season and too many days away to say for sure. But we will keep an eye on it.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!