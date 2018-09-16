AccuWeather Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Partly cloudy skies this morning and becoming mostly sunny and breezy this afternoon. Highs are well below average for this time of the year in the low 60s to upper 70s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord 76
Oakland 67
San Francisco 63
San Jose 73
Santa Rosa 76
Coast
Today: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
East Bay
Today: Sunny, Mild, Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s to near 70
Tonight: Breezy & Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Inland
Today: Sunny, Mild, Breezy
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
North Bay
Today: Sunny, Mild, Breezy
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Peninsula
Today: Sunny, Mild, Breezy
Highs: Highs: Mid 60s to near 70
Tonight: Breezy & Becoming Partly Cloudy Late
Lows: Mid 50s
South Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Monday:
Temps stay below average under sunny skies; highs range from the low 60s to mid-70s.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!