AccuWeather Forecast: Mostly sunny and breezy

Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Partly cloudy skies this morning and becoming mostly sunny and breezy this afternoon. Highs are well below average for this time of the year in the low 60s to upper 70s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Today's Temperatures
Concord 76
Oakland 67
San Francisco 63
San Jose 73
Santa Rosa 76

Coast
Today: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Increasing Clouds & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s

East Bay
Today: Sunny, Mild, Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s to near 70
Tonight: Breezy & Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s

Inland
Today: Sunny, Mild, Breezy
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay
Today: Sunny, Mild, Breezy
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s

Peninsula
Today: Sunny, Mild, Breezy
Highs: Highs: Mid 60s to near 70
Tonight: Breezy & Becoming Partly Cloudy Late
Lows: Mid 50s

South Bay
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: In the 70s
Tonight: Clear
Lows: Mid 50s

Monday:
Temps stay below average under sunny skies; highs range from the low 60s to mid-70s.

