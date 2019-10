AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny, a little warmer Tuesday

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Mostly clear skies overnight will lead to good radiational cooling and that means a chilly morning is ahead.Sunshine will prevail tomorrow afternoon and temperatures will rise a few degrees.The warming trend will continue on Wednesday under bright skies. Temperatures will be closer to average for this time of year.Highs: Mid 60s to Low 80sConcord:Oakland:Redwood: CitySan Francisco:San Jose:Santa Rosa:Tonight: A Few CloudsLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny, BreezyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Fair SkiesLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Chilly, Mostly ClearLows: Low to Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & A Little WarmerHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Mainly Clear & ColdLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MilderHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Fair SkiesLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunshine, BreezyHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Mostly Clear, ChillyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny & MilderHighs: Low to Mid 70s