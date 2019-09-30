AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny, a little warmer Tuesday

Mostly clear skies overnight will lead to good radiational cooling and that means a chilly morning is ahead.
Sunshine will prevail tomorrow afternoon and temperatures will rise a few degrees.
The warming trend will continue on Wednesday under bright skies. Temperatures will be closer to average for this time of year.
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 80s
Temperatures:
Concord: 75
Oakland: 71
Redwood: City 71
San Francisco: 66
San Jose: 73
Santa Rosa: 75
Coast
Tonight: A Few Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Fair Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Chilly, Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & A Little Warmer
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mainly Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Fair Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunshine, Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
