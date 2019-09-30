Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny, a little warmer Tuesday

Mostly clear skies overnight will lead to good radiational cooling and that means a chilly morning is ahead.

Sunshine will prevail tomorrow afternoon and temperatures will rise a few degrees.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The warming trend will continue on Wednesday under bright skies. Temperatures will be closer to average for this time of year.

Highs: Mid 60s to Low 80s

Temperatures:
Concord: 75
Oakland: 71
Redwood: City 71
San Francisco: 66
San Jose: 73
Santa Rosa: 75

Coast
Tonight: A Few Clouds
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Fair Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Chilly, Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & A Little Warmer
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mainly Clear & Cold
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Fair Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunshine, Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

