AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny afternoon

Morning clouds will clear to the coast midday and this afternoon will be mostly sunny, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to mid 90s inland. Smoke from fires in Contra Costa County and Mendocino County will cause hazy skies over parts of the East Bay and North Bay. Tomorrow will be very much like today, but a slightly cooler pattern will develop early next week, with afternoon temperatures ranging from about 60 at the coast to upper 70s near the bay to near 90 inland.

Concord 92
Oakland 67
Redwood City 72
San Francisco 63
San Jose 80
Santa Rosa 83

Coast:
Today: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny & Hazy
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: In the 50s

East Bay:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Inland:
Today: Sunny, Very Warm, & Hazy
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Increasing Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Sunday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 90s Inland

