AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and breezy in Bay Area

Clear skies Sunday evening will give way to clouds after midnight around the bay shoreline and along the coast. Lows drop into the mid 40s to mid 50s.Monday begins with patchy cloud cover slowly retreating back to the coast. It will be a sunny but breezy afternoon. Highs range from the low 60s to the low 80s. Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Clouds to SunHighs: Low 60s to Low 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Clouds to SunHighs: Upper 60s to Lower 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: Clear Skies, CoolLows: Mid 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 60s to Upper 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Low 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 40s to Mid 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 70sMorning clouds to sun with a slight dip in our afternoon highs in the low 60s to upper 70s.