AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and breezy in Bay Area

Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Clear skies Sunday evening will give way to clouds after midnight around the bay shoreline and along the coast. Lows drop into the mid 40s to mid 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Monday begins with patchy cloud cover slowly retreating back to the coast. It will be a sunny but breezy afternoon. Highs range from the low 60s to the low 80s.

Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 78
San Francisco 65
Oakland 69
San Jose 75
Concord 80

Coast
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s

Inland
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies, Cool
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Tuesday:
Morning clouds to sun with a slight dip in our afternoon highs in the low 60s to upper 70s.

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
