AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and breezy in the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Thursday night will be partly cloudy and breezy with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. This breezy and cooler than average pattern will continue into next week, with a gradual warming trend beginning late next week.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord 76
Oakland 68
Redwood City 71
San Francisco 63
San Jose 75
Santa Rosa 78
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 70
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Uppe 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s
Looking ahead to Saturday
Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & Cool
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 70s Inland
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!