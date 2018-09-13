WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and breezy in the Bay Area

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Thursday night will be partly cloudy and breezy with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.



Friday will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs ranging from low 60s at the coast to upper 70s inland. This breezy and cooler than average pattern will continue into next week, with a gradual warming trend beginning late next week.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 76
Oakland 68
Redwood City 71
San Francisco 63
San Jose 75
Santa Rosa 78

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 70

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Uppe 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s

Looking ahead to Saturday
Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & Cool
Highs: Near 60 Coast to Mid 70s Inland

