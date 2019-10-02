Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and comfortable day

Wednesday is a sunny and comfortable day. Expect highs to range from the mid 60s to lower 80s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tonight we will find coastal clouds moving back in. Under partly cloudy skies lows drop into the low 40s to low 50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 77
San Francisco 69
Oakland 74
San Jose 77
Concord 80

Coast:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s

East Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

North Bay Valleys:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 40s

Thursday:
Morning clouds to sun with highs in the low 60s to mid 70s.

