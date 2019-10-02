Wednesday is a sunny and comfortable day. Expect highs to range from the mid 60s to lower 80s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tonight we will find coastal clouds moving back in. Under partly cloudy skies lows drop into the low 40s to low 50s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 77
San Francisco 69
Oakland 74
San Jose 77
Concord 80
Coast:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s
East Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Lower 50s
East Bay Valleys:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
North Bay Valleys:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Peninsula:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Thursday:
Morning clouds to sun with highs in the low 60s to mid 70s.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and comfortable day
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News