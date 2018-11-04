AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and cool with a sea breeze this evening

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Sunday will be sunny and cool with decreasing winds in the hills. A sea breeze picks up this afternoon.
Highs range from 64-80.
Temperatures:
Concord: 53/79
Fremont: 56/73
Redwood City: 51/73
San Francisco: 55/68
San Jose: 54/75
Coast:
TODAY: Hazy sun.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & cooler.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Inland
TODAY: Sunny & cooler.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 40s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Hazy & cooler.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay
TODAY: Hazy & cooler.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Monday:
Sunny & still warm for November.
HIGHS: 62-80.
