AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and cool with a sea breeze this evening

Sunday will be sunny and cool with decreasing winds in the hills. A sea breeze picks up this afternoon. Highs range from 64-80.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Sunday will be sunny and cool with decreasing winds in the hills. A sea breeze picks up this afternoon.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs range from 64-80.

Temperatures:
Concord: 53/79
Fremont: 56/73
Redwood City: 51/73
San Francisco: 55/68
San Jose: 54/75

Coast:
TODAY: Hazy sun.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & cooler.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Inland
TODAY: Sunny & cooler.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 40s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Hazy & cooler.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay
TODAY: Hazy & cooler.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Monday:
Sunny & still warm for November.
HIGHS: 62-80.

