AccuWeather forecast: Sunny and mild Friday before wet weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be mainly clear, breezy, and chilly, with overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s inland and low to mid 40s near the coast and bay.

Tomorrow will be another sunny and mild day, with highs ranging from upper 50s at the coast to mid and upper 60s inland.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Late tomorrow and tomorrow night, high clouds will increase in advance of the first of two weekend storms.

Both systems rank only level 1 on the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, which means storms of light intensity, but the Bay Area can expect three consecutive days of wet weather Saturday through Monday.

Saturday's storm will produce showers accompanied by colder air and strong onshore breezes.

Sunday will be even chillier with steadier and occasionally heavier rain. There is also the possibility of isolated thunderstorms and hail Sunday and Monday, and a dusting of snow may fall on the highest Bay Area peaks.

Clearing will begin on Tuesday, followed by a sunnier, drier, and milder pattern later in the week.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 67
San Francisco 61
Oakland 63
San Jose 66
Concord 67

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Breezy, & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Saturday:
Periods of Rain & Cold Showers
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland

