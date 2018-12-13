WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Sunny and mild today, rain tomorrow

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A clear to partly cloudy sky developed overnight and continues through our morning commute. The lack of clouds allowed cooler conditions to develop, middle 30s to upper 40s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Grab the sunglasses. Sunshine and a passing cloud or two take over our afternoon sky. Enjoy some of the mildest weather this week. Above average highs reach the lower to middle 60s.

A canopy of high clouds moves over our neighborhoods tonight with milder lows the result, lower 40s to lower 50s.

Friday & Sunday Storms:
Steady rain moves into the North Bay tomorrow afternoon with just a random light shower elsewhere during the afternoon hours. The rain stalls in the North Bay with scattered showers elsewhere during the evening. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale, mainly for the North Bay. Many areas along the Peninsula, East Bay Valleys and South Bay will not receive rain.

A stronger storm, 2-Moderate, arrives Sunday afternoon with light to moderate rain through Monday morning.

Temperatures:
Concord: 62/43
Fremont: 65/48
Oakland: 63/49
Redwood City: 63/48
San Francisco: 62/50
San Jose: 64/48
San Rafael: 65/46
Santa Rosa: 65/43

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 39 - 45 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees


Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
More News