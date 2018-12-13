Accuweather Forecast: Sunny and mild today, rain tomorrow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A clear to partly cloudy sky developed overnight and continues through our morning commute. The lack of clouds allowed cooler conditions to develop, middle 30s to upper 40s.
Grab the sunglasses. Sunshine and a passing cloud or two take over our afternoon sky. Enjoy some of the mildest weather this week. Above average highs reach the lower to middle 60s.
A canopy of high clouds moves over our neighborhoods tonight with milder lows the result, lower 40s to lower 50s.
Friday & Sunday Storms:
Steady rain moves into the North Bay tomorrow afternoon with just a random light shower elsewhere during the afternoon hours. The rain stalls in the North Bay with scattered showers elsewhere during the evening. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale, mainly for the North Bay. Many areas along the Peninsula, East Bay Valleys and South Bay will not receive rain.
A stronger storm, 2-Moderate, arrives Sunday afternoon with light to moderate rain through Monday morning.
Temperatures:
Concord: 62/43
Fremont: 65/48
Oakland: 63/49
Redwood City: 63/48
San Francisco: 62/50
San Jose: 64/48
San Rafael: 65/46
Santa Rosa: 65/43
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 39 - 45 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
