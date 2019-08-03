Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and mild, warmer temps inland

Our marine layer is compressed this morning & confined to the coast. A building ridge of high pressure will bring very warm temperatures inland today, while an onshore flow keeps the coast cool.

Partial clearing with breezy south winds to 20 mph at the beaches today.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Slightly cooler temps tomorrow will begin a trend of cooler days for next week, averaging slightly below normal-good news as this keeps fire danger lower.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland

Temperatures:
Concord: 62/94
Fremont: 60/82
Redwood City: 61/82
San Francisco: 57/69
San Jose: 61/86

Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid to upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & very warm.
Highs: In the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 60s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Patchy am fog, then sunny.
Highs: In the 80s to near 90 far north.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Morning clouds, then a sunny afternoon.
HIGHS: In the upper 70s to near 80.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies, warm temps.
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 50s.

SUNDAY:
Morning fog then a sunny afternoon with a few degrees of cooling. Partial clearing at the coast.
HIGHS: 62-94.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters making 'good progress' with fires burning next to Clayton
Green, Warriors reach four-year max extension
Homeless women, children see new home in SF
Man rescues multiple victims shot during Gilroy Garlic Festival
San Diego beach cliff collapse kills 3
Prefab homes could help solve Bay Area contractor shortage
Travelers welcome ban of plastic water bottles at SFO
Show More
Bay Area Italian Americans raise money for slain Carabinieri
Viral pitch lands fan contract with Oakland A's
More than $500K raised for Gilroy Garlic Festival victims
Housing Crisis Town Hall
Smaller homes could provide Bay Area housing relief
More TOP STORIES News