AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and mild, warmer temps inland

Our marine layer is compressed this morning & confined to the coast. A building ridge of high pressure will bring very warm temperatures inland today, while an onshore flow keeps the coast cool.
Partial clearing with breezy south winds to 20 mph at the beaches today.
Slightly cooler temps tomorrow will begin a trend of cooler days for next week, averaging slightly below normal-good news as this keeps fire danger lower.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord: 62/94
Fremont: 60/82
Redwood City: 61/82
San Francisco: 57/69
San Jose: 61/86
Coast:
TODAY: Partly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid to upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & very warm.
Highs: In the mid 90s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 60s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Patchy am fog, then sunny.
Highs: In the 80s to near 90 far north.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Morning clouds, then a sunny afternoon.
HIGHS: In the upper 70s to near 80.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies, warm temps.
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the upper 50s.
SUNDAY:
Morning fog then a sunny afternoon with a few degrees of cooling. Partial clearing at the coast.
HIGHS: 62-94.
