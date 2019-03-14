Accuweather Forecast: Sunny and mild weather continues

High clouds will continue to stream in tonight. The dry pattern will remain in place tomorrow with another day of sunny skies and even milder weather.
Friday:
Mostly sunny with our first sign of spring warmth as San Jose reaches 70 degrees while other neighborhoods warm into the lower to upper 60s.
Temperatures:
Concord 67
Oakland 65
Redwood City 66
San Francisco 63
San Jose 69
Santa Rosa 66
Coast:
Tonight: High Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Bright Skies
Highs: Low 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low to Upper 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder Weather
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Fair Skies, Chilly Overnight
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: High Clouds
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mild Sunshine
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
The warming trend will continue on Saturday under bright skies. It will feel like spring if it doesn't yet!
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
