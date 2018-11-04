WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and mild

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Monday is another mild day, filled with sunshine and highs in the low 60s to low 80s.



VIDEO: Watch Meteorologist Drew Tuma's AccuWeather forecast

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 78
San Francisco 66
Oakland 70
San Jose 74
Concord 80

Coast:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s

Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Tuesday (Election Day):
Sunny and mild with highs in the low 60s to low 80s.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Red Flag Warning prompts concern from East Bay fire officials
PG&E saying no 'immediate plans' to cut power during Red Flag Warning
Hunter's Moon: The story behind full moon names
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
More Weather
Top Stories
Crews work on car fire affecting traffic on Bay Bridge
Santa Clara County reports record voter registration numbers
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Man shot, killed by Danville police after pursuit identified
Community rallies behind donut shop owner for sweet reason
7 hurt in 2 separate but related accidents on Hwy 4 in Discovery Bay
Election 2018: MC Hammer in Oakland, early voting in SF
Athletics' Olson, Chapman are Gold Glove winners
Show More
Teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on paid leave
Death of 125-year-old tree mourned in Berkeley
Off-duty deputy punched, robbed while sleeping in vehicle in SoCal
What to watch on Bay Area ballots for 2018 elections
Breaking down the finalists for the 2018 Gold Glove Awards
More News