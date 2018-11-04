AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and mild

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Monday is another mild day, filled with sunshine and highs in the low 60s to low 80s.
VIDEO: Watch Meteorologist Drew Tuma's AccuWeather forecast
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 78
San Francisco 66
Oakland 70
San Jose 74
Concord 80
Coast:
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Tuesday (Election Day):
Sunny and mild with highs in the low 60s to low 80s.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!