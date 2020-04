AccuWeather forecast: Sunny and milder today, rain and thunderstorms this weekend

Temperatures:

Coast

North Bay

East Bay

The East Bay Valleys:

Peninsula

South Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We begin today clear and cooler. The wide range of temperatures stretch from the middle 30s in our Inland Valleys to upper 40s around San Francisco and OaklandAre you ready for a sunny and milder day? This afternoon features our warmest temperatures of the next 7 days. Highs reach the lower to middle 60s at the Coast and in the Bay with middle to upper 60s Inland. Expect breezy conditions near the ocean and bays.Clear and cool conditions settle our neighborhoods tonight with lows similar to today.Friday features our last dry day for a while. Highs almost reach today's levelsRain arrives Saturday in the North Bay and spreads south the remainder of the day.Cold air and a more vigorous system arrive Sunday. Showers, thunderstorms with hail, grauple and snow levels down to 3500' develop. Both days rank a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.A chance of showers lingers into Monday.Concord: 68/41Fremont: 66/42Oakland: 65/44Redwood City: 65/41San Francisco: 61/45San Jose: 67/43San Rafael: 65/42Santa Rosa: 68/37TODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 36 - 41 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 64 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 65 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Sunny & BreezyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 39 - 44 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now