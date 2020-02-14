AccuWeather forecast: Sunny and milder today, rain and thunderstorms this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We begin today clear and cooler. The wide range of temperatures stretch from the middle 30s in our Inland Valleys to upper 40s around San Francisco and Oakland
Are you ready for a sunny and milder day? This afternoon features our warmest temperatures of the next 7 days. Highs reach the lower to middle 60s at the Coast and in the Bay with middle to upper 60s Inland. Expect breezy conditions near the ocean and bays.
Clear and cool conditions settle our neighborhoods tonight with lows similar to today.
Friday and Beyond:
Friday features our last dry day for a while. Highs almost reach today's levels
Rain arrives Saturday in the North Bay and spreads south the remainder of the day.
Cold air and a more vigorous system arrive Sunday. Showers, thunderstorms with hail, grauple and snow levels down to 3500' develop. Both days rank a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
A chance of showers lingers into Monday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 68/41
Fremont: 66/42
Oakland: 65/44
Redwood City: 65/41
San Francisco: 61/45
San Jose: 67/43
San Rafael: 65/42
Santa Rosa: 68/37
Coast
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
The East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 65 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
