AccuWeather forecast: Sunny and seasonal before weekend rain arrives

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Welcome to Wednesday.
A few clouds lingered overnight while temperatures dipped into lower 40s to lower 50s.



Increasingly dry and cooler air eliminates the clouds, but shaves a few degrees from our afternoon temperatures. Highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s along the Coast and San Francisco. This is also where you will experience breezy conditions. Bay and Inland neighborhoods should expect highs to climb into the lower to middle 60s.

Our sky remains clear and cool tonight with lows stretching from the middle to upper 30s in our Inland Valleys with lower to middle 40s elsewhere.

Thursday and Beyond:
Sunny to mostly sunny sky Thursday and Friday and slightly milder highs as the winds back off a bit.
Cooler and wet weather returns Saturday and lingers through Monday morning. The storms ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. Up to an inch of rain possible.

Temperatures:
Concord: 65/42
Fremont: 62/42
Oakland: 62/44
Redwood City: 62/41
San Francisco: 61/45
San Jose: 64/43
San Rafael: 63/42
Santa Rosa: 66/35

Coast
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

The East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

