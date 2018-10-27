AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and warm inland with fog at the coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Saturday will be sunny and warm inland with slightly cooler temperatures around the Bay with patch fog at the coast.
Highs range from 64-80.
Temperatures:
Concord: 57/79
Fremont: 56/74
Redwood City : 53/73
San Francisco: 58/68
San Jose: 57/76
Coast
TODAY: Partly cloudy & breezy.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Some clouds.
Lows: In the 50s.
Inland
TODAY: Sunny, warm.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Some clouds.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the low to mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the mid 70s..
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny & cooler.
HIGHS: 62-76.
