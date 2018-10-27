WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and warm inland with fog at the coast

Saturday will be sunny and warm inland with slightly cooler temperatures around the Bay with patch fog at the coast. Highs range from 64-80.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Saturday will be sunny and warm inland with slightly cooler temperatures around the Bay with patch fog at the coast.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs range from 64-80.

Temperatures:
Concord: 57/79
Fremont: 56/74
Redwood City : 53/73
San Francisco: 58/68
San Jose: 57/76

Coast
TODAY: Partly cloudy & breezy.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Some clouds.
Lows: In the 50s.

Inland
TODAY: Sunny, warm.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Some clouds.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the low to mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the mid 70s..
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny & cooler.
HIGHS: 62-76.

