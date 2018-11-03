AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and warm

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Saturday will be sunny and warm. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills above 1,000 feet.
Highs range from 66-88.
Temperatures:
Concord: 54/87
Fremont: 56/81
Redwood City: 52/81
San Francisco: 58/76
San Jose: 54/82
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Inland
TODAY: Sunny, warm.
Highs: In the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the low to mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the lower 80s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny & cooler.
Highs range from 62-80.
