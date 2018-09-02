AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and warmer after clouds clear

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Sunday will be sunny and a little warmer than yesterday after morning patchy clouds and fog at the coast. Air quality will be moderate with hazy conditions developing in the north bay. Highs will range from 62-90 degrees.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 60/89
Fremont: 56/77
Redwood City: 55/74
San Francisco: 56/67
San Jose: 57/81
Coast
TODAY: Mostly sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Inland:
TODAY: Sunny & warmer.
Highs: In the mid to upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay:
TODAY: Hazy this afternoon.
Highs: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Monday (Labor Day):
Sunny & warm inland. Highs: 64-92.
