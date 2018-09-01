WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and warmer after low morning clouds

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your local AccuWeather forecast for Friday evening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It will be sunny and a little warmer today after patchy low clouds and fog clear at the coast.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Air quality will be good to moderate with high temperatures ranging from 64-88.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 60/87
Fremont: 59/76
Redwood City: 54/76
San Francisco: 56/68
San Jose: 57/80

Coast
TODAY: Mostly sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Inland:
TODAY: Sunny & warmer.
Highs: In the mid to upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay Valleys:

TODAY: Sunny this afternoon.
Highs: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny & warmer. Highs: 66-92.

