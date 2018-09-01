AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and warmer after low morning clouds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It will be sunny and a little warmer today after patchy low clouds and fog clear at the coast.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Air quality will be good to moderate with high temperatures ranging from 64-88.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 60/87
Fremont: 59/76
Redwood City: 54/76
San Francisco: 56/68
San Jose: 57/80
Coast
TODAY: Mostly sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the lower 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Inland:
TODAY: Sunny & warmer.
Highs: In the mid to upper 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny this afternoon.
Highs: In the 80s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny & warmer. Highs: 66-92.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!