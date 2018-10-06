AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and warmer

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Saturday will be sunny and warmer with a Wind Advisory and a Fire Weather Watch for the north and east bay hills extending through Monday.
Highs will range from 66-82.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 62/81
Fremont: 58/77
Redwood City: 59/75
San Francisco: 59/70
San Jose: 57/77
Coast
TODAY: Sunny & mild.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Inland
TODAY: Sunny & warmer.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny & warmer temps.
Highs: Near 80.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid 70.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunday: Sunny, breezy & warmer. High Fire Danger.
Highs: 70-86.
