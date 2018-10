AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny around the Bay Area

Tonight's Temperatures:

Patchy fog returns by morning and expands Saturday afternoon near the coast. The fog and the sea breeze will cool us off a few degrees Saturday.It will still be a bright, sunny one around the bay and inland. The fire danger will increase later this weekend. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the north and east bay hills where gusty northeast winds will lower humidity between midnight Sunday and noon Monday.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord 83Oakland 74Redwood City 75San Francisco 68San Jose 80Santa Rosa 80Tonight: Mainly ClearLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Mix of Fog & Sun, BreezyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, CoolerHighs: Low to Upper 70sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Upper 40s to Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: Clear & ChillyLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Sunny but CoolerHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny, A Bit CoolerHighs: Low to Upper 70sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Upper 40s-Low 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 70s to Mid 80sMorning fog near the beaches will give way to sunny and warmer conditions in the afternoon on Sunday. Fire danger will be higher.Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 80s