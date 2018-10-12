AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny around the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Patchy fog returns by morning and expands Saturday afternoon near the coast. The fog and the sea breeze will cool us off a few degrees Saturday.
It will still be a bright, sunny one around the bay and inland. The fire danger will increase later this weekend. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the north and east bay hills where gusty northeast winds will lower humidity between midnight Sunday and noon Monday.
Tonight's Temperatures:
Concord 83
Oakland 74
Redwood City 75
San Francisco 68
San Jose 80
Santa Rosa 80
Coast
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mix of Fog & Sun, Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Breezy, Cooler
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
Inland
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny but Cooler
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny, A Bit Cooler
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Upper 40s-Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Sunday:
Morning fog near the beaches will give way to sunny and warmer conditions in the afternoon on Sunday. Fire danger will be higher.
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 80s
