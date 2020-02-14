AccuWeather forecast: Sunny, breezy 4th of July forecast

Weather

Happy 4th of July! We are starting the holiday cool and clear with patchy fog at the coast.

Sunshine and building high pressure from the southwest will bring inland heat this weekend.

Highs will climb around 6-10 above average in our warmest inland valleys.



Relative humidity will drop into the 20 percent range or lower in our driest upper elevations as drier and warmer air works its way into the Bay Area heightening fire danger.

A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.

South facing beaches like Santa Cruz and Stinson have an increased risk for rip currents and sneaker waves.

Dangerous surf will impact the coast from the north in Sonoma to the central coast.

Cooling temperatures and a rebound of the marine layer will start the week off as a trough to the northwest begins to influence our weather.

Highs dip inland as our warmest readings slide back into the 80s for the week.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 92
Concord 93
San Francisco 70
Oakland 77
San Jose 85

Coast:
Today: Sunny & breezy
Highs: 66-70
Tonight: A few patches of fog
Lows: In the low to mid 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny & breezy
Highs: 86-92
Tonight: Clear skies
Lows: 49-52

East Bay:
Today: Sunny & breezy
Highs: In the upper 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies
Lows: In the mid 50s

East Bay Valleys:
Today: Sunny & warmer
Highs: 90-94
Tonight: Clear
Lows: In the mid 50s

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny & breezy
Highs: In the upper 70s to near 80
Tonight: Clear skies
Lows: In the mid 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny & warm
Highs: In the mid 80s
Tonight. Clear
Lows: 53-55

Sunday: Still warm inland. Highs: 62-92.

