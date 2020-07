AccuWeather forecast: Sunny, breezy 4th of July forecast

Temperatures:

Happy 4th of July! We are starting the holiday cool and clear with patchy fog at the coast.Sunshine and building high pressure from the southwest will bring inland heat this weekend.Highs will climb around 6-10 above average in our warmest inland valleys.Relative humidity will drop into the 20 percent range or lower in our driest upper elevations as drier and warmer air works its way into the Bay Area heightening fire danger.A Beach Hazard Statement is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday.South facing beaches like Santa Cruz and Stinson have an increased risk for rip currents and sneaker waves.Dangerous surf will impact the coast from the north in Sonoma to the central coast.Cooling temperatures and a rebound of the marine layer will start the week off as a trough to the northwest begins to influence our weather.Highs dip inland as our warmest readings slide back into the 80s for the week.Santa Rosa 92Concord 93San Francisco 70Oakland 77San Jose 85Today: Sunny & breezyHighs: 66-70Tonight: A few patches of fogLows: In the low to mid 50sToday: Sunny & breezyHighs: 86-92Tonight: Clear skiesLows: 49-52Today: Sunny & breezyHighs: In the upper 70sTonight: Partly cloudy skiesLows: In the mid 50sToday: Sunny & warmerHighs: 90-94Tonight: ClearLows: In the mid 50sToday: Sunny & breezyHighs: In the upper 70s to near 80Tonight: Clear skiesLows: In the mid 50sToday: Sunny & warmHighs: In the mid 80sTonight. ClearLows: 53-55Sunday: Still warm inland. Highs: 62-92.