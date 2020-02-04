Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Sunny, breezy and milder today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Breezy conditions continued last night. If it's breezy in your neighborhood enjoy milder temperatures this morning. No breeze means cooler conditions with frost likely. We will experience a wide range of temperatures from upper 20s to middle 40s during the morning commute.

FREEZE WARNING: Today until 9a.m.

Sunshine and breezes again today. Unlike yesterday, today's breezes bring slightly milder weather. Highs today reach 56 to 60 degrees.

Mostly clear with passing high clouds tonight. The winds taper enough that all milder neighborhoods this morning will be cooler tomorrow morning. Lows range from the lower 30s to middle 40s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Wednesday and Beyond:
Mostly sunny conditions with calmer breezes and slight warming every afternoon through Friday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 58/38
Fremont: 58/37
Oakland: 58/40
Redwood City: 58/36
San Francisco: 56/41
San Jose: 59/37
San Rafael: 58/40
Santa Rosa: 60/43

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees

East Bay Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mainly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 33 - 38 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 33 - 38 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UCSF caring for 2 patients with coronavirus
Battle to stop coronavirus could impact US economy
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
Brisbane homeowner shoots and kills intruder, police say
Rising rent may push out Berkeley homeless youth shelter
Local school district building housing for teachers and staff
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
Show More
Assault allegations against mascot Gritty unfounded, police say
State of the Union 2020 live stream, time, info
WATCH IN 60: SF treating coronavirus patients, BART schedules, new Shake Shack
49ers coach Katie Sowers touched by young fan's drawing
'Hamilton' movie coming to theaters with original Broadway cast
More TOP STORIES News