AccuWeather forecast: Sunny, breezy and milder today

Wednesday and Beyond

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Inland:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Breezy conditions continued last night. If it's breezy in your neighborhood enjoy milder temperatures this morning. No breeze means cooler conditions with frost likely. We will experience a wide range of temperatures from upper 20s to middle 40s during the morning commute.FREEZE WARNING: Today until 9a.m.Sunshine and breezes again today. Unlike yesterday, today's breezes bring slightly milder weather. Highs today reach 56 to 60 degrees.Mostly clear with passing high clouds tonight. The winds taper enough that all milder neighborhoods this morning will be cooler tomorrow morning. Lows range from the lower 30s to middle 40s.Mostly sunny conditions with calmer breezes and slight warming every afternoon through Friday.Concord: 58/38Fremont: 58/37Oakland: 58/40Redwood City: 58/36San Francisco: 56/41San Jose: 59/37San Rafael: 58/40Santa Rosa: 60/43TODAY: SunnyHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 34 - 39 DegreesTODAY: Mainly SunnyHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 33 - 38 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 33 - 38 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now