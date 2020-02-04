AccuWeather forecast: Sunny, breezy and milder today

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Breezy conditions continued last night. If it's breezy in your neighborhood enjoy milder temperatures this morning. No breeze means cooler conditions with frost likely. We will experience a wide range of temperatures from upper 20s to middle 40s during the morning commute.
FREEZE WARNING: Today until 9a.m.
Sunshine and breezes again today. Unlike yesterday, today's breezes bring slightly milder weather. Highs today reach 56 to 60 degrees.
Mostly clear with passing high clouds tonight. The winds taper enough that all milder neighborhoods this morning will be cooler tomorrow morning. Lows range from the lower 30s to middle 40s.
Wednesday and Beyond:
Mostly sunny conditions with calmer breezes and slight warming every afternoon through Friday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 58/38
Fremont: 58/37
Oakland: 58/40
Redwood City: 58/36
San Francisco: 56/41
San Jose: 59/37
San Rafael: 58/40
Santa Rosa: 60/43
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees
East Bay Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 34 - 39 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mainly Sunny
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 33 - 38 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 33 - 38 Degrees
