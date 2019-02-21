Accuweather Forecast: Sunny but chilly

The clouds cleared and temperatures tanked last night. Dress for lower to middle 30s in our deepest valleys with upper 30s to middle 40s elsewhere.
A brisk wintry breeze tempers our total sunshine today. Highs stop short of average, middle to upper 50s.
Clear and even colder tonight. Expect frost to form in our Inland valleys, the southern tip of the Peninsula and South Bay. Lows range from the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Friday:
Another day of sunny conditions but slightly slower breezes. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s again.
Temperatures:
Concord: 55/34
Fremont: 56/34
Oakland: 57/38
Redwood City: 55/32
San Francisco: 56/42
San Jose: 56/35
San Rafael: 56/37
Santa Rosa: 58/31
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 34 - 49 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 30 - 35 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 55 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 30 - 35 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 32 - 38 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees
