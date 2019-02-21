WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Sunny but chilly

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast for Thursday.

The clouds cleared and temperatures tanked last night. Dress for lower to middle 30s in our deepest valleys with upper 30s to middle 40s elsewhere.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A brisk wintry breeze tempers our total sunshine today. Highs stop short of average, middle to upper 50s.

Clear and even colder tonight. Expect frost to form in our Inland valleys, the southern tip of the Peninsula and South Bay. Lows range from the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Friday:
Another day of sunny conditions but slightly slower breezes. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s again.

Temperatures:
Concord: 55/34
Fremont: 56/34
Oakland: 57/38
Redwood City: 55/32
San Francisco: 56/42
San Jose: 56/35
San Rafael: 56/37
Santa Rosa: 58/31

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny

Highs: 52 - 54 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 34 - 49 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 30 - 35 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 55 - 58 Degrees

TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 30 - 35 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 32 - 38 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
SoCal megastorm could cause $725B in damage: report
VIDEO: 'Snow moon' lights up Bay Area sky
Dog helps his owner shovel snow like a pro
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland teachers ready to hit picket lines
Oakland Teacher Strike: Resources for parents here
Minor files civil lawsuit against former SJ priest for alleged sexual assault
Jussie Smollett in custody after being charged with disorderly conduct
Napa sheriff releases bodycam video from deadly shooting involving deputy
Oakland Teacher Strike: Here's what you need to know
Church surprised with bell tower remodel on Reverend Amos Brown's birthday
Oakland principal concerned after AC transit drivers decide to not cross picket lines
Show More
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
House Speaker Pelosi among those targeted by Coast Guard officer
100 murals meant to curb graffiti, beautify community going up in Downtown San Jose
Fare evaders run wild: What we saw in an hour at an East Bay BART station
Alabama newspaper calls for resurgence of KKK
More News