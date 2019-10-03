AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny, cooler afternoon

Thursday is a sunny and slightly cooler day with highs in the low 60s to upper 70s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tonight expect clear skies and cools temps with lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 76
San Francisco 65
Oakland 70
San Jose 75
Concord 77
Coast
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
East Bay
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s
East Bay Valleys
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
North Bay Valleys
Today:Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Peninsula
Today:Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
South Bay
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Friday:
Sunny skies and a warming trend gets underway; highs range from the mid 60s to lower 80s.
