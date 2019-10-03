Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny, cooler afternoon

Thursday is a sunny and slightly cooler day with highs in the low 60s to upper 70s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tonight expect clear skies and cools temps with lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 76
San Francisco 65
Oakland 70
San Jose 75
Concord 77

Coast
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s

East Bay
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Lower 50s

East Bay Valleys
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

North Bay Valleys
Today:Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s

Peninsula
Today:Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Lower 70s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s

South Bay
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Upper 40s

Friday:
Sunny skies and a warming trend gets underway; highs range from the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 4 killed in wrong-way crash on Hwy 101 in SF
4 officers killed in knife attack at Paris police headquarters
Palo Alto Airbnb owner robbed twice after crashing party in his own rental
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla blames 5-year-old after finger crushed by Model X 'ice breaker'
Local society of treasure hunting hobbyists will have to shutdown due to low interest
Study finds people are texting as fast as they type on a keyboard
EPA issues violation notice to San Francisco
Show More
SF restaurants opt to go 'virtual' as more local eateries close 
Key witness Keith Green murder trial says Li lied to police about disappearance
Effort to sell car stalled by old lien
Body found in Santa Cruz Mountains identified as kidnapped Bay Area tech executive: Sheriff
Emeryville car thief finds baby in backseat, abandons 4-month-old on sidewalk in Oakland
More TOP STORIES News