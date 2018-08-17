WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny day, warmer afternoon

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Partly cloudy skies greet us early Friday. The sun is up here at 6:27 a.m. and we will see any cloud cover quickly move offshore. It's a sunny day and a warmer afternoon with highs in the low 60s to mid 90s. Overnight we see mainly clear skies with lows in the low to upper 50s.



Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 88
San Francisco 68
Oakland 74
San Jose 85
Concord 95

Coast:
Today: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s to Low 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Tonight:Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

Inland:
Today: Sunny, Hot
Highs: Mid 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 70s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Saturday:
It is a warm to hot day away from the coast. Under sunny skies highs range from the mid 60s to lower 100s.

