AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny days ahead with more warm weather on the horizon

Tonight will bring increasing areas of low clouds and fog, especially near the coast and bay, with overnight lows mainly in the mid-50s.




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to mid 80s inland.

Sunny days will follow through the remainder of the week, with a gradual warming trend beginning near the end of the week.

Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Low 60s Coast Near 90 Inland

Temperatures:
Concord 85
Oakland 70
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 63
San Jose 78
Santa Rosa 85

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 66 Degrees
Tonight: Low clouds & Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Near 60

Inland:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

