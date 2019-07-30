AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny days ahead with more warm weather on the horizon

Tonight will bring increasing areas of low clouds and fog, especially near the coast and bay, with overnight lows mainly in the mid-50s.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and mild, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to mid 80s inland.
Sunny days will follow through the remainder of the week, with a gradual warming trend beginning near the end of the week.
Looking ahead to Wednesday:
Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Low 60s Coast Near 90 Inland
Temperatures:
Concord 85
Oakland 70
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 63
San Jose 78
Santa Rosa 85
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 60 - 66 Degrees
Tonight: Low clouds & Fog
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Upper 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy & Breezy
Highs: Near 60
Inland:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Low Clouds & Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
