AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny days for Labor Day weekend

Tonight will be mostly clear inland, with areas of low clouds forming along the coast and near the bay. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Going into Labor Day Weekend, we can expect a string of mainly sunny days that will be mild at the coast, warm near the bay, and hot inland.
Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures will range from near 70 at the coast to mid 90s inland; and Sunday will be nearly identical.
Monday-- Labor Day-- will also be mainly sunny, with highs ranging from mid and upper 60s at the coast to near 80 around the bay to low 90s inland.
A gradual cooling trend will begin by the middle of next week.
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Sunny & Mild to Hot
Highs: Upper 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord 94
Oakland 78
Redwood City 82
San Francisco 73
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 92
Coast
Tonight: Increasing Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Hot
Highs: Mid 90s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s
Peninsula
Tonight: Patchy Low Clouds
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
South Bay
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Mid 80s to Mid 90s
