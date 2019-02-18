Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, dry holiday in Bay Area

It's clear and cold outside this morning. Get ready to scrape thick ice off your windshield in our coldest neighborhoods. Also, be prepared for hidden areas of black ice, especially in the San Ramon Valley where it's below freezing with thick fog. Temperatures range from the upper 20s inland to middle 40s in San Francisco.
You'll need your sunglasses today. A mostly sunny and blue sky with clean air envelops us. Highs stay below average in the middle to upper 50s.
Cover your sensitive plants tonight. Freezing temperatures return to the same neighborhoods overnight. Our temperature spread begins in the upper 20s inland to middle 40s in San Francisco.
Extended:
Hope you like today's weather as tomorrow will be similar.
A weak cold front brings us a chance of scattered chilly showers Wednesday. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.
Expect dry weather and cooler than average temperatures the rest of the week and through the weekend.
Concord: 56/32
Fremont: 57/35
Oakland: 57/49
Redwood City: 56/32
San Francisco: 54/42
San Jose: 57/36
San Rafael: 56/37
Santa Rosa: 57/29
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 51 - 53 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Frosty
Lows: 29 - 34 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Frosty
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Frosty
Lows: 32 - 40 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 53 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Frosty
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees
