WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, dry holiday in Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast for Monday.

It's clear and cold outside this morning. Get ready to scrape thick ice off your windshield in our coldest neighborhoods. Also, be prepared for hidden areas of black ice, especially in the San Ramon Valley where it's below freezing with thick fog. Temperatures range from the upper 20s inland to middle 40s in San Francisco.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

You'll need your sunglasses today. A mostly sunny and blue sky with clean air envelops us. Highs stay below average in the middle to upper 50s.

Cover your sensitive plants tonight. Freezing temperatures return to the same neighborhoods overnight. Our temperature spread begins in the upper 20s inland to middle 40s in San Francisco.

Extended:
Hope you like today's weather as tomorrow will be similar.

A weak cold front brings us a chance of scattered chilly showers Wednesday. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

Expect dry weather and cooler than average temperatures the rest of the week and through the weekend.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained


Concord: 56/32
Fremont: 57/35
Oakland: 57/49
Redwood City: 56/32
San Francisco: 54/42
San Jose: 57/36
San Rafael: 56/37
Santa Rosa: 57/29

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 51 - 53 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 37 - 42 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Frosty
Lows: 29 - 34 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Stars
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Frosty
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Frosty
Lows: 32 - 40 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 53 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Frosty
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Sierra ski resorts get up to nine feet of snow from storms
The Sierra is getting lots of new snow, here's when you should go
Tahoe Traffic: ABC7's Laura Anthony goes 25 miles in 8 hours on 14-hour Tahoe trip
Scattered showers, high surf advisory this weekend
More Weather
Top Stories
Napa Co. Sheriff investigating deadly officer-involved shooting
7-year-old girl injured by hit-and-run driver in Santa Rosa
Wind forces hot air balloon to make unexpected landing
Snow, crashes result in closure of I-5 at Grapevine
Klay Thompson 'pleads the 5th' on possible LeBron recruiting efforts
1 lane of westbound 1-80 blocked in Pinole following multi-car crash
Kevin Durant steals the show in Charlotte, wins second All-Star MVP
Police seek to re-interview Jussie Smollett
Show More
Colin Kaepernick reportedly still wants to play in the NFL
VIDEO: 2 Clydesdales rescued from icy lake
Hikers rescued from South Bay waterfall
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits Yountville
Stephen Curry wins bet with brother at NBA All Star Saturday 3-point contest
More News