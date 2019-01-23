Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, mild days ahead for the Bay Area

Wednesday night will be clear and chilly, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s inland, low 40s near the coast and bay.
Thursday will be sunny and mild, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to mid and upper 60s inland.
We can expect a string of mild, sunny days into early next week, with afternoon highs reaching 70 degrees in some inland areas on Friday and Saturday.
There is no sign of rain in the forecast for the remainder of this month.
Looking ahead to Friday:
Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Upper 60s Inland & Near the Bay
Temperatures:
Concord 62
Oakland 62
Redwood City 64
San Francisco 61
San Jose 66
Santa Rosa 66
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Near 60
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Near 40
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
