AccuWeather forecast: Sunny skies, cooler temps

Low clouds have returned to the Golden Gate early this morning in response to a system to the north and west of the Bay Area.




An onshore flow will bring cooler temperatures today under sunny skies.

A shallow marine layer will be present through the middle of the week. A few sprinkles or isolated showers could get the north bay wet Wednesday or Thursday.

Highs: 62-80.

Monday:
Morning patchy low clouds, fog & drizzle, then a sunny and mild afternoon.
Highs: 62-80.

Temperatures:
Concord: 52/79
Fremont: 53/74
Redwood City: 48/72
San Francisco: 55/68
San Jose: 54/76

East Bay:
TODAY: Becoming sunny & mild.
Highs: Near 70.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s & lowers 50s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Patchy morning fog, then sunshine.
Highs: In the 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: Areas of morning fog, then sunny & cooler.
HIGHS: In the low 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: Near 50.

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny skies, cooler.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

