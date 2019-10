AccuWeather forecast: Sunny skies, cooler temps

Temperatures:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Low clouds have returned to the Golden Gate early this morning in response to a system to the north and west of the Bay Area.An onshore flow will bring cooler temperatures today under sunny skies.A shallow marine layer will be present through the middle of the week. A few sprinkles or isolated showers could get the north bay wet Wednesday or Thursday.Highs: 62-80.Morning patchy low clouds, fog & drizzle, then a sunny and mild afternoon.Highs: 62-80.Concord: 52/79Fremont: 53/74Redwood City: 48/72San Francisco: 55/68San Jose: 54/76TODAY: Becoming sunny & mild.Highs: Near 70.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.TODAY: Sunny skies.Highs: In the upper 70s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s & lowers 50s.TODAY: Patchy morning fog, then sunshine.Highs: In the 70s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Areas of morning fog, then sunny & cooler.HIGHS: In the low 70s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: Near 50.TODAY: Sunny skies, cooler.Highs: In the mid 70s.TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now