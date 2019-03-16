Accuweather Forecast: Sunny skies for St. Patrick's Day weekend

Sunny skies with above average temperatures today. The warming trend continues through Monday.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Temperatures:
Concord 72
Oakland 67
Redwood City 69
San Francisco 67
San Jose 71
Santa Rosa 70
Coast:
Today: Sunshine
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
East Bay:
Today: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
East Bay Valleys:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Chilly & Starry
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
North Bay Valleys:
Today: Bright & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s to Low
Tonight: Chilly Night, Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Peninsula:
Today: Sunny, Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Cool & Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
South Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 40s
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Mild to warm weather on St. Patrick's Day under mainly sunny skies.
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
