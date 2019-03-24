Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Sunny skies give way to afternoon clouds

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Partly cloudy skies expected overnight with some patchy fog developing in our North Bay and East Bay Valleys. Lows drop into the mid 30s to mid 40s.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday begins with sunny skies that will give way to more clouds in the afternoon. Highs range from the mid 50s to mid 60s. After 10 p.m., there may be an isolated sprinkle as our next storm approaches.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 63
San Francisco 60
Oakland 62
San Jose 66
Concord 66

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs:Low to Mid 60s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

Monday:
A storm ranking 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale, moves across the Bay Area bringing light to moderate rain and gusty winds at times. Rainfall likely ranging between .25" and .75" for most cities. Its a gray day with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.

