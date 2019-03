Accuweather Forecast: Sunny skies give way to afternoon clouds

Temperatures:

Partly cloudy skies expected overnight with some patchy fog developing in our North Bay and East Bay Valleys. Lows drop into the mid 30s to mid 40s.Sunday begins with sunny skies that will give way to more clouds in the afternoon. Highs range from the mid 50s to mid 60s. After 10 p.m., there may be an isolated sprinkle as our next storm approaches.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Mid 50s to Low 60sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs:Low to Mid 60sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Partly SunnyHighs: Mid 60sA storm ranking 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale, moves across the Bay Area bringing light to moderate rain and gusty winds at times. Rainfall likely ranging between .25" and .75" for most cities. Its a gray day with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now