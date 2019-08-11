AccuWeather Forecast: More sunshine, less humidity Sunday

Fog returns to the Coast and around the Bay Shoreline tonight. Coastal drizzle is also likely. Lows drop into the low to upper 50s.
Sunday is a sunnier day, with noticeably less humidity in the air. Highs range from the mid-60s to low 90s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 85
San Francisco 70
Oakland 77
San Jose 83
Concord 91
Coast:
Tonight: Fog, Drizzle
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Monday:
Warmer weather arrives with highs in the mid 60s to upper 90s. Expect lots of sunshine.
