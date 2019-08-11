Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: More sunshine, less humidity Sunday

Fog returns to the Coast and around the Bay Shoreline tonight. Coastal drizzle is also likely. Lows drop into the low to upper 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday is a sunnier day, with noticeably less humidity in the air. Highs range from the mid-60s to low 90s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 85
San Francisco 70
Oakland 77
San Jose 83
Concord 91

Coast:
Tonight: Fog, Drizzle
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s

Monday:
Warmer weather arrives with highs in the mid 60s to upper 90s. Expect lots of sunshine.

