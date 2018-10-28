AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny skies on the way

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s.
Mostly sunny skies for our Monday, with comfortable highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 73
San Francisco 67
Oakland 69
San Jose 73
Concord 75
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Inland
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s
North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Tuesday:
In the morning it will be windy in our hills. Under sunny skies, highs range from the mid-60s to upper 70s
