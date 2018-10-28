WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny skies on the way

Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid-40s to mid-50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Mostly sunny skies for our Monday, with comfortable highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 73
San Francisco 67
Oakland 69
San Jose 73
Concord 75

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

Inland
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s

North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Tuesday:
In the morning it will be windy in our hills. Under sunny skies, highs range from the mid-60s to upper 70s

