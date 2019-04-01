Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Sunny skies turn gray

EMBED <>More Videos

Expect clouds to increase overnight leading to mostly cloudy conditions. Lows are on the mild side for this time of the year in the upper 40s to mid-50s. A light storm moves in Monday.

Expect clouds to increase overnight leading to mostly cloudy conditions. Lows are on the mild side for this time of the year in the upper 40s to mid 50s.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Monday sees a return of showers to the forecast with a storm that ranks 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. The best chance for light rain will be in the North Bay.

Elsewhere it is a mostly cloudy day, but dry. Rainfall totals for the day will be less than .10". Highs range from the low to upper 60s.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 66
San Francisco 63
Oakland 66
San Jose 69
Concord 69

Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Upper 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Light Showers
Highs: Low to Upper 60s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s

Tuesday:
We find a better chance for widespread light showers across the Bay Area with our storm that still ranks a 1. It is also a cooler day with highs ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Nipsey Hussle's LA store
Fremont Catholic priest arrested for child sex abuse
A day in the life an Uber rideshare driver
Rideshare Reality: It's challenging to make a living
North Bay man jailed in Colombia for seeking sex with girls
Reverend of Oakland church dies of heart attack
1 dead, 1 injured after car crash in San Francisco
Show More
Davis homers again to lead A's past Angels 2-1
Machado, Paddack lead Padres to 3-1 win vs Giants
Time running out for residents of SJ's Hope Village
Florida meteor burns brilliant blue-green in the night sky: VIDEO
WWII soldier missing for 75 years laid to rest
More TOP STORIES News