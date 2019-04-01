Accuweather Forecast: Sunny skies turn gray

Expect clouds to increase overnight leading to mostly cloudy conditions. Lows are on the mild side for this time of the year in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Monday sees a return of showers to the forecast with a storm that ranks 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. The best chance for light rain will be in the North Bay.
Elsewhere it is a mostly cloudy day, but dry. Rainfall totals for the day will be less than .10". Highs range from the low to upper 60s.
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 66
San Francisco 63
Oakland 66
San Jose 69
Concord 69
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Upper 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Light Showers
Highs: Low to Upper 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s
Tuesday:
We find a better chance for widespread light showers across the Bay Area with our storm that still ranks a 1. It is also a cooler day with highs ranging from the upper 50s to lower 60s.
