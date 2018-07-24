WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny skies, warmer temps inland

We'll see clouds gather along the coast Tuesday night with fog spilling into the bay after midnight. Lows drop into the mid 50s to mid 60s. Wednesday will be a very warm day Inland. After fog burns off mid-morning, there will be sunny skies and warm temps into the low 60s to upper 90s.

Santa Rosa 90
San Francisco 68
Oakland 74
San Jose 87
Concord 95

Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Some Sunshine
Highs: Low 60s to Upper 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Lower 70s to Mid 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Lower 70s to Lower 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Hot
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s

Thursday:
Morning clouds to sunshine with highs in the low 60s to low 90s.

