AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny skies, warmer temps inland

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast
We'll see clouds gather along the coast Tuesday night with fog spilling into the bay after midnight. Lows drop into the mid 50s to mid 60s. Wednesday will be a very warm day Inland. After fog burns off mid-morning, there will be sunny skies and warm temps into the low 60s to upper 90s.
Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Santa Rosa 90
San Francisco 68
Oakland 74
San Jose 87
Concord 95
Coast:
Tonight: Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Some Sunshine
Highs: Low 60s to Upper 70s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Lower 70s to Mid 90s
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Lower 70s to Lower 80s
Inland:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny, Hot
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Cloudy
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s
Thursday:
Morning clouds to sunshine with highs in the low 60s to low 90s.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia