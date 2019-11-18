Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Sunny streak continues Monday

Limited fog along the Coast with clear skies elsewhere overnight. Lows drop into the lower 40s to lower 50s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Monday continues our mild and sunny stretch with highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Temperatures
Santa Rosa 79
San Francisco 71
Oakland 72
San Jose 75
Concord 78

Coast:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Upper 70s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

Tuesday:
Cloudy and cooler weather moves into the region keeping highs in the low to upper 60s. Winds will turn gusty once the sun goes down especially in our hills.

