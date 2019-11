AccuWeather forecast: Sunny streak continues Monday

Temperatures

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tuesday:

Limited fog along the Coast with clear skies elsewhere overnight. Lows drop into the lower 40s to lower 50s.Monday continues our mild and sunny stretch with highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 60s to Upper 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Upper 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 40s to Lower 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 70sCloudy and cooler weather moves into the region keeping highs in the low to upper 60s. Winds will turn gusty once the sun goes down especially in our hills.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now