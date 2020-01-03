AccuWeather forecast: Sunny today, showers possible early tomorrow

It is a mostly sunny day with mild temperatures in the afternoon. Highs range from the upper 50s to mid-60s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Overnight expect cloud cover to increase and showers to arrive after midnight. This storm ranks a 1, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Best chance for showers will be in the North Bay and rainfall in most spots expected to be less than .25".
Coast:
Mostly Sunny
Temps: Upper 50s
Lows: Mid 40s
East Bay:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Inland East Bay:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
North Bay:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Peninsula:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
South Bay:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Saturday:
Showers before sunrise giving way to brighter skies in the afternoon. Highs range from the mid 50s to lower 60s.
