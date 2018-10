AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny, warm in Bay Area

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Saturday:

The fog will return along the coast Thursday night but will be limited in coverage for the morning commute. It will burn off quickly leading to a sunny and warmer afternoon Friday.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord 85Oakland 76Redwood City 79San Francisco 71San Jose 82Santa Rosa 83Tonight: Fog OvernightLows: Upper 40s to Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MilderHighs: Upper 60sTonight: Patchy Fog OvernightLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MilderHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Mid 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmerHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: Mainly Clear, ChillyLows: Low to Upper 40sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmerHighs: Low to Mid 80sTonight: Clear & CoolLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmerHighs: Low 70s to Low 80sTonight: Clear SkiesLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Low to Mid 80sCoastal fog Saturday will clear for sunshine and the mild to warm weather will continue.Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 80s