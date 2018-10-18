AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny, warm in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The fog will return along the coast Thursday night but will be limited in coverage for the morning commute. It will burn off quickly leading to a sunny and warmer afternoon Friday.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Temperatures:
Concord 85
Oakland 76
Redwood City 79
San Francisco 71
San Jose 82
Santa Rosa 83
Coast
Tonight: Fog Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog Overnight
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Inland
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear, Chilly
Lows: Low to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear & Cool
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Saturday:
Coastal fog Saturday will clear for sunshine and the mild to warm weather will continue.
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 80s
