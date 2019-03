Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, warm weekend ahead followed by more rain next week

Temperatures:

Tonight will be partly cloudy early, followed by mostly clear skies overnight. Early morning lows will be mainly in the low to mid-40s.Tomorrow and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs ranging from low and mid-60s at the coast to low and mid-70s near the bay and inland.But this dry, sunny break won't last long, as a wet, unsettled pattern will begin Monday night and continue through most of next week.Mostly Sunny & WarmerHighs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 70s InlandConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Clearing OvernightLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Near 60Tonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Clearing OvernightLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Clearing OvernightLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 60s to Low 70sTonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Clearing OvernightLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Low 70sTonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Clearing OvernightLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Mid to Upper 60sTonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Clearing OvernightLows: Low to Mid 40sTomorrow: Mostly SunnyHighs: Near 70