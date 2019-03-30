Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, warm weekend ahead followed by more rain next week

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tonight will be partly cloudy early, followed by mostly clear skies overnight. Early morning lows will be mainly in the low to mid-40s.






Tomorrow and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs ranging from low and mid-60s at the coast to low and mid-70s near the bay and inland.

But this dry, sunny break won't last long, as a wet, unsettled pattern will begin Monday night and continue through most of next week.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Mostly Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 70s Inland

Temperatures:
Concord 69
Oakland 66
Redwood City 66
San Francisco 63
San Jose 68
Santa Rosa 71

Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Clearing Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 60

East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Clearing Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Clearing Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Clearing Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Clearing Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s

South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Clearing Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 70

