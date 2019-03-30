Tonight will be partly cloudy early, followed by mostly clear skies overnight. Early morning lows will be mainly in the low to mid-40s.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Tomorrow and Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer, with highs ranging from low and mid-60s at the coast to low and mid-70s near the bay and inland.
But this dry, sunny break won't last long, as a wet, unsettled pattern will begin Monday night and continue through most of next week.
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Looking ahead to Sunday:
Mostly Sunny & Warmer
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 70s Inland
Temperatures:
Concord 69
Oakland 66
Redwood City 66
San Francisco 63
San Jose 68
Santa Rosa 71
Coast:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Clearing Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 60
East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Clearing Overnight
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
East Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Clearing Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
North Bay Valleys:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Clearing Overnight
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Clearing Overnight
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
South Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy Early/Clearing Overnight
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Near 70
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, warm weekend ahead followed by more rain next week
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News