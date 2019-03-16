Accuweather Forecast: Sunny, warmer for St. Patrick's Day

Expect sunny and warm conditions for the St. Patrick's Day holiday. But don't get too comfortable. The sunshine may not stick around all week.
Temperatures:
Concord: 44/73
Fremont: 45/71
Redwood City :45/69
San Francisco: 47/68
San Jose: 46/73
Santa Rosa: 41/72
Coast:
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny & warmer.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
East Bay:
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny & warmer.
HIGHS: Near 70.
East Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny, warmer.
HIGHS: In the low 70s.
North Bay Valleys:
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny & warmer.
HIGHS: In the low to mid 70s.
Peninsula:
TONIGHT: Clear & cool.
LOWS: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny & warmer.
HIGHS: In the upper 60s to near 70.
South Bay:
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
LOWS: In the 40s.
TOMORROW: Sunny skies & warm.
HIGHS: In the low to mid 70s.
Sunday:
Sunny & warmer, with a few high clouds.
Highs: 68-76.
