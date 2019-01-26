WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Sunny with above average temperatures

EMBED </>More Videos

Saturday will be sunny with some high clouds. Temperatures will be above average with highs in the mid 60's to near 70 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny with some high clouds. Temperatures will be above average with highs in the mid 60's to near 70 degrees.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday:
Another beautiful day. Temps will be similar with partly cloudy skies. Highs: Mid 60s to 70.

Temperatures:
Concord: 66
Fremont: 67
Oakland: 66
Redwood City: 67
San Francisco: 65
San Jose: 67
San Rafael: 64
Santa Rosa: 67

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny with some high clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Tonight: Mostly Clear with some high clouds
Lows: Mid to upper 40s

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny with some high clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny with some high clouds
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 40s

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny with some high clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Tonight: Mostly Clear with some patchy valley fog overnight
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny with some high clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny with some high clouds
Highs: Upper 60s to near 70
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to mid 40s


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Water from Alamere Falls flows into Pacific Ocean
Don't go chasing waterfalls? ABC7 News did and look what we found in the North Bay
PHOTOS: Bay Area stargazers share photos of super blood wolf moon
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
More Weather
Top Stories
Stanford track team escapes burning bus in Seattle
Federal workers protest at Oakland airport
NHL All-Star Weekend leaves lasting impression on Bay Area students
Police officer charged with killing fellow cop in Russian roulette-style shooting
9 dead, up to 300 feared missing after dam collapse
Camp Fire survivor helps young furloughed lawyer
SF woman rewarded after returning nearly $15K of designer goods
Trump signs bill to temporarily reopen gov't; wall fight unresolved
Show More
Federal employees still face uncertainty even when government reopens
Auston Matthews' tribute to Patrick Marleau thrills Sharks fans
South Bay officers claim new court computer system putting public at risk
Football legend Joe Montana investing $75M in marijuana industry
Trump's announcement brings temporary relief
More News