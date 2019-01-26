Accuweather Forecast: Sunny with above average temperatures

Saturday will be sunny with some high clouds. Temperatures will be above average with highs in the mid 60's to near 70 degrees.
Sunday:
Another beautiful day. Temps will be similar with partly cloudy skies. Highs: Mid 60s to 70.
Temperatures:
Concord: 66
Fremont: 67
Oakland: 66
Redwood City: 67
San Francisco: 65
San Jose: 67
San Rafael: 64
Santa Rosa: 67
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny with some high clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Tonight: Mostly Clear with some high clouds
Lows: Mid to upper 40s
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny with some high clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny with some high clouds
Highs: Mid 60s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 40s
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny with some high clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Tonight: Mostly Clear with some patchy valley fog overnight
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny with some high clouds
Highs: Mid to Upper 60s
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 40s
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny with some high clouds
Highs: Upper 60s to near 70
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to mid 40s
