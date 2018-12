Accuweather Forecast: Sunshine, breezes ease today

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Breezes across most areas slowed below advisory levels earlier this morning. The exception is a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY (North of Bay Bridge) until 12 p.m. today.We begin today clear with a wide range of temperatures, middle 30s Inland to lower 50s in San Francisco.Total sunshine and dry air help highs reach the upper 50s to 60 degrees this afternoon.Clear, calmer and cooler conditions take over tonight. Patchy frost forms in our deepest valleys with middle to upper 30s Inland and across the South Bay and low to middle 40s for other neighborhoods.High clouds and sunshine all weekend with highs in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Breezes blow a bit faster Sunday but stay below advisory level.Concord: 59/35Fremont: 59/39Oakland: 60/42Redwood City: 57/36San Francisco: 58/46San Jose: 58/38San Rafael: 59/40Santa Rosa: 60/32TODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 31 - 36 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 32 - 37 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 36 - 43 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 35 - 40 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now