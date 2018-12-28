WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Sunshine, breezes ease today

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Breezes across most areas slowed below advisory levels earlier this morning. The exception is a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY (North of Bay Bridge) until 12 p.m. today.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

We begin today clear with a wide range of temperatures, middle 30s Inland to lower 50s in San Francisco.
Total sunshine and dry air help highs reach the upper 50s to 60 degrees this afternoon.

Clear, calmer and cooler conditions take over tonight. Patchy frost forms in our deepest valleys with middle to upper 30s Inland and across the South Bay and low to middle 40s for other neighborhoods.

Weekend:
High clouds and sunshine all weekend with highs in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. Breezes blow a bit faster Sunday but stay below advisory level.

Temperatures:
Concord: 59/35
Fremont: 59/39
Oakland: 60/42
Redwood City: 57/36
San Francisco: 58/46
San Jose: 58/38
San Rafael: 59/40
Santa Rosa: 60/32

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 31 - 36 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 36 - 43 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees


