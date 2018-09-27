WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Sunshine, cooler temps near the bay, inland

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Fog expands overnight and high clouds will continue to stream into the Bay Area.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Fog will linger near the coast tomorrow afternoon but, the sun will shine near the bay and inland where it will be noticeably cooler.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 79
Oakland 69
Redwood City 73
San Francisco 64
San Jose 76
Santa Rosa 77

Coast
Tonight: Foggy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Fog & High Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Inland
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Fog & Clouds
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Mainly Sunny
Highs: Low to Upper 70s

Peninsula
Tonight: Fog & High Clouds
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Mainly Sunny
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Saturday:
Mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a slight chance of sprinkles or a shower. The best chance will be in the North Bay.

Highs: Low 60s to Upper 70s

