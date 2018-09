AccuWeather Forecast: Sunshine, cooler temps near the bay, inland

Today's Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Fog expands overnight and high clouds will continue to stream into the Bay Area.Fog will linger near the coast tomorrow afternoon but, the sun will shine near the bay and inland where it will be noticeably cooler.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: FoggyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Mostly CloudyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Fog & High CloudsLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Low 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sTonight: Fog & CloudsLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: Mainly SunnyHighs: Low to Upper 70sTonight: Fog & High CloudsLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Mainly SunnyHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low to Mid 50sTomorrow: Sun & High CloudsHighs: Mid 70s to Low 80sMostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a slight chance of sprinkles or a shower. The best chance will be in the North Bay.Highs: Low 60s to Upper 70s