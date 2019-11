AccuWeather forecast: It's over!

Weekend and Beyond:

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

We begin our Friday with no clouds and cooler conditions. You will experience a wide range of temperatures from the lower 30s Inland Valleys to lower 50s in San Francisco during our morning commute.FREEZE WARNING: Today Until 9 a.m. - North Bay ValleysNo Spare the Air alert today. A touch of haze still lingers in our sun-drenched sky. Impressive warming today as highs reach the middle to upper 60s at the Coast, lower to middle 70s across the Bay and middle to upper 70s Inland.Expect tonight to mirror last night/this morning.Sunny conditions and warmer than average afternoon temperatures dominate our weekend plans. Highs warm a degree or two each day. Light breezes continue to blow offshore which keeps our humidity levels drier than average.Daylight Saving ends Saturday night. We get an extra hour of sleep. Woohoo!!Reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detectors when you set your clocks back an hour.Concord: 75/41Fremont: 73/46Oakland: 71/45Redwood City: 73/41San Francisco: 69/48San Jose: 75/46San Rafael: 75/43Santa Rosa: 78/35TODAY: SunnyHighs: 66 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 42 - 46 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 70 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 73 - 77 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: Hazy SunshineHighs: 74 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 35 - 39 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 70 - 73 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 71 - 76 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 41 - 47 Degrees