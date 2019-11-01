AccuWeather forecast: It's over!

We begin our Friday with no clouds and cooler conditions. You will experience a wide range of temperatures from the lower 30s Inland Valleys to lower 50s in San Francisco during our morning commute.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
FREEZE WARNING: Today Until 9 a.m. - North Bay Valleys
No Spare the Air alert today. A touch of haze still lingers in our sun-drenched sky. Impressive warming today as highs reach the middle to upper 60s at the Coast, lower to middle 70s across the Bay and middle to upper 70s Inland.
Expect tonight to mirror last night/this morning.
Weekend and Beyond:
Sunny conditions and warmer than average afternoon temperatures dominate our weekend plans. Highs warm a degree or two each day. Light breezes continue to blow offshore which keeps our humidity levels drier than average.
Daylight Saving ends Saturday night. We get an extra hour of sleep. Woohoo!!
Reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detectors when you set your clocks back an hour.
Temperatures:
Concord: 75/41
Fremont: 73/46
Oakland: 71/45
Redwood City: 73/41
San Francisco: 69/48
San Jose: 75/46
San Rafael: 75/43
Santa Rosa: 78/35
Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 42 - 46 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 70 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 73 - 77 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Hazy Sunshine
Highs: 74 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 35 - 39 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 70 - 73 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 71 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 41 - 47 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
AccuWeather forecast: It's over!
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More